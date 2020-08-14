Big Blue Water Park to close Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After getting to a late start due to COVID-19, the Big Blue Water Park in Beatrice is scheduled to close Sunday.

The Beatrice Board of Health discussed the reopening of the Water Park, as well as the Sertoma Astro Park Splash Pad, at several points this year to make sure it was still available to people while also enforcing social distancing to stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth noted that both facilities are a recreational and economic asset in the community.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the pool typically closes around when school starts. He said the city does not typically see profit from opening the pool, and with opening two weeks later than normal due to Directed Health Measures, he does not expect profit this year, either.

The pools’ annual season-ending event, the Doggie Dip benefitting Beatrice Humane Society, has also been canceled this year.

Shelter manager Carlee Fiddes explained that amount of attendance the event usually has would not have allowed for social distancing and other safety measures to take place.

The weather is predicted to be cooler but still mostly sunny this weekend, with temperatures between 60-84 degrees.

The Water Park announced on Facebook that its hours for Sunday, weather permitting, will be from noon to 7p.m.

