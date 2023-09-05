The pre-give window has opened for Big Give Gage with the annual day of giving scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.

Organized by the Gage County Foundation with assistance from the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, Big Give Gage is a 24-hour online event encouraging donations to support the local nonprofits organizations.

This year 72 nonprofit organizations signed up to participate in Big Give Gage. These nonprofits represent nearly all facets of nonprofit work being done in Gage County and Southeast Nebraska. Causes range from arts and culture and community development to environment and animals, education and health and wellness.

Gage County Foundation Chairman Don Vetrovsky said he is excited for this year.

“I am excited to see what 2023 will bring, and how much this community can come together for a fifth year,” he said. “I am always so proud of what happens when we all come together for the Big Give.”

Since the first event in 2019, Big Give Gage has raised just over $1,149,000 to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation Executive Director Shelby Watson said this is a pivotal year.

“With this being the fifth year of Big Give Gage, this is a pivotal year,” she said. “The annual day of giving leans heavily on the generosity and support of donors and sponsors to make that happen each and every year.”

“All donations and funds received from sponsorships stays in Gage County with the organizations.”

Donors can search for nonprofits now at biggivegage.org with the organization’s project and fundraising goals listed.

With the pre-giving open on Sept. 6, donors can enter their gifts online, but the card will not be charged until Sept. 14.

Online giving available from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14 with a $10 minimum donation. Donations can be made with a debit or credit card online, or with check or cash mailed to PO Box 493, Beatrice, NE 68310.

Many non-profit organizations hosting their own collection events around the county leading up to the big day.

There will be an in-person giving site located at Vintage Venue in downtown Beatrice on Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the organizations will have informational tables set up at Vintage Venue on Thursday. Back Alley food truck will also be on site from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

If you would like more information contact Verdella Vetrovsky at 402-806-0037 or Shelby Watson at 402-223-7260 or email biggivegage@gmail.com.