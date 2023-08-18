Big Give Gage held its kickoff event on Thursday evening at Vintage Venue in Beatrice.

The Gage County Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation are hosting the community-wide giving event for the fifth year.

Terry Doyle served as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Gage County Foundation's Don Vetrovsky said he is proud to be able to help with this event and he is proud of the community.

“This year we have 72 nonprofits that have registered for the event,” he said. “That’s more than what we had last year. This county has stepped up with $1.1 million dollars raised for the nonprofits.”

Co-coordinator Verdella Vetrovsky said she was excited and continued to work with sponsors.

“All the money stays here in Gage County,” she said. “It’s not too late to be a sponsor. We’re so close to our goal of $20,000. Just think of what we can do in Gage County with all the money staying here.”

Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation Director Shelby Watson said she knows how much this event means to the community.

“I grew up here and understand what the nonprofits can do for our community in all the different areas represented -- in social services, education, agriculture and health care,” she said. “Big Give Gage will help our community be stronger.”

University of Nebraska Regent and Beatrice attorney Rob Schafer said it’s important to share time, talents and treasurers.

“I remember people who made a difference to me while I was growing up and when I moved to Beatrice,” he said. “At the end of the day it’s about community.”

Schafer introduced Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts as the speaker.

“Trev embodies everything Nebraska and I appreciate him,” he said.

Alberts said has been to Beatrice previously.

“It doesn’t take long to see that this is a place that really cares about community,” he said. “You can see it. You can feel it. There’s an investment in this community.”

Alberts talked about the University of Nebraska, athletics, the Big Ten Conference and media throughout the course of his time. He also answered questions from the audience.

“There is nothing like the community that we have built around Husker Athletics,” he said. “This is what is so uniquely Nebraska. The harder things get the more we come together.”

Don Vetrovsky said he hoped Big Give Gage would break a record with a goal of $400,000 collected on Big Give Gage Day Sept. 14.