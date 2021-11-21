Big Give Gage raises funds to support area organizations

When Big Give Gage was started three years ago, nobody knew quite what to expect.

The large-scale fundraiser to raise money for numerous organizations had a goal of roughly $30-$45,000, but in just three short years the event has raised a total of around $750,000.

Big Give Gage is a joint effort between the Gage County Foundation and Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation.

Don Vetrovsky, president of the Gage County Foundation Board of Directors, said the event has proven to be successful, and the foundation has decided to continue hosting the annual fundraiser for at least the next three years.

“It’s been very successful and we have a good working relationship with the hospital foundation,” he said. “It took a lot of coordination. We host a website and the first year we had I think 42 nonprofit organizations. Non profits are the only ones that can participate. The second year we had 53, and we were at 62 this year. The last three years it has continued to grow, which we are very pleased about.

“On the day, it’s a 24 hour giving event where individuals can go online and all agencies participating are listed and the contributor can go down the list donating where they want. Then at the end it totals up and that money goes directly to that pool.”

In October, officials presented checks to 62 participating organizations at Classics.

On the Big Give Day, Sept. 10, donations came from 59 communities outside of Beatrice with 35 other states participating and donations from Canada.

Wmore-Blue Springs Area was the top fundraiser. They exceeded their $25,000 goal with donations from 154 donors totaling $43,179. Their project, McCandless Park renovations, is in the third and final phase which includes handicap accessibility.

A total of $320,789.19 was raised from 2,495 donations, plus $15,500 in matching donations. The total given to Gage County organizations was $336,289.19.

“The first year I thought maybe if we would crack $30,000-$45,000 I would be happy, but I am so proud of this county that when the need is there people step up,” Vetrovsky said. “The first year we collected $170,000 the second year was over $240,000 and now this last year about $330,000. People give and we’re so happy to be part of that and our foundation is so proud to be used as a tool to help collect that for our neighboring nonprofits.”

Gina Heckey, director of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation said Big Give has proven how willing people are to give back to their community.

“Three years ago there was a lot of assumption that the community liked to give back and support nonprofits, but don’t know that it was proven,” she said. “It was just a feeling people had and this event solidified those feelings that we as a community support nonprofits and are more aware now of all the different causes and visions of those nonprofits. We as nonprofit leaders are now more aware of each other, as well, so there is more conversation and less competition. To realize there is an abundance of generosity to sort of quelch some of that competitiveness is one of the best unintentional side effects of the event, for sure.”

Vetrovsky said past events have been held on Sept 10, but the foundation decided with the 10th being a Saturday in 2022, the event will now always be held the second Thursday each September. Donations can be made online or in person for Big Give Gage.

“Last year we had walk-in traffic at Vintage Venue and had a middle school student come in with mother and said he wanted to contribute. He filled out the form and gave me 20 quarters. That’s what it is all about. We’re here to help people and are just a tool to collect the money.

“I’m proud of the community, the Beatrice area and all the work these nonprofits put in to make this an event we’re proud of. I think in three years we raised 760,000 and in three years that’s quite a statement for what the county believes in.”

