Big Give Gage returning this September

What’s become an annual day of donations is returning again to Gage County this September.

Big Give Gage is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 this year. Organized by the Gage County Foundation with assistance from the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, Big Give Gage is a 24-hour online event encouraging donations to support the local nonprofits and causes people care about.

Last year, 61 nonprofit organizations signed up to participate in Big Give Gage. A press release stated these nonprofits represent nearly all facets of nonprofit work being done in Gage County and Southeast Nebraska. Causes range from arts and culture and community development to environment and animals, education and health and wellness.

“I am excited to see what 2022 will bring, and how much this community can come together for a fourth year.” Don Vetrovsky, Board Chair for the Gage County Foundation, said in a press release. “I am always so proud of what happens when we call come together for the Big Give.”

Since the first event in 2019, Big Give Gage has raised just over $760,000 to benefit local nonprofit organizations. The Big Give Gage leans heavily on the generosity and support of donors and sponsors to make that happen each and every year.

Donors are able to search for nonprofits now at biggivegage.org, with online giving available from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8, and a $10 minimum donation. Donations can be made with a debit or credit card online, or with check or cash mailed to PO Box 641, Beatrice, NE 68310. There will be an in-person giving site located at Vintage Venue in downtown Beatrice on Sept. 8, with many non-profit organizations hosting their own collection events around the county leading up to the big day.

Nonprofits interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.biggivegage.org and sign up. There is a mandatory meeting to be held on Aug. 1 for all participating organizations. To participate, you must be an organization registered and recognized as tax-exempt by the state and federal government.