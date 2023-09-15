Big Give Gage donations totaled $362,272.86 from 1,913 donors on Thursday during the fifth annual event.

An additional $20,775.57 in matching funds brought the total for the year to $383,048.43.

The one-day fundraising event was a coordinated effort with the Gage County Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation. Funds raised benefit 72 non-profit organizations in Gage County that had registered with specific projects and monetary goals.

The total surpassed last year’s giving with $301,128.17 given by 1,606 donors and 61 organizations registered in 2022.

BCH Foundation Director Shelby Watson said she was speechless.

“We started meeting in May in preparation for the day,” she said. “At points it was a little overwhelming, but so important for me to work together with everyone. It was so worth it.”

Co-coordinator Verdella Vetrovsky said what she enjoyed most was the learning that was occurring in the community.

“I heard people say, 'I didn’t know that non-profit existed' or 'I learned I could benefit from their services,'" she said. “I knew more today that I did yesterday. I think that’s the main goal to not only raise funds, but to raise awareness.

“If we didn’t have these services in our community, we would be in a world of hurt."

Watson said she had stopped in Wymore to celebrate and encourage with one of the non-profits involved in the Big Give Gage earlier in the day.

“There was a donor that had commented that they were thankful for a day they could give and know where it was going," Watson said. "It just dawned on me that everything we were doing was helping our community grow and thrive. It’s all full circle."

Several organizations set up informational tables and greeted donors if they came into Vintage Venue to give.

“We’re celebrating our milestones together throughout the day,” Watson said. “The intent is to keep this going every year. What would some of these non-profits do without donations and the awareness?”

GCF President Don Vetrovsky said he is always so proud to be a part of the community.

“It’s been an exciting day,” he said. “We have reached milestones throughout the day. People are helping. I’m so proud at how the community supports each other. It’s just fun to be a part of it.”

Terry Doyle worked at the event taking donations throughout the day.

“I feel really good about the day,” he said. “Just sitting here, I received checks from 26 different cities and 11 different states. I’m surprised by how broad based this is. If you tie that with the number of donors, you can see how well received it’s been.

“I’m proud to be a part of this and proud to be a part of the community."

Watson said other organizations do the same type of event in their communities.

“I’ve seen different events like this throughout the country and they are not nearly as successful as we are in Gage County.”

Checks will be distributed at an Oct. 12 event at Vintage Venue.