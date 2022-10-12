Big Give participants receive checks

Participating Gage County non-profit organizations received checks for funds received during the Big Give Fundraiser held in September.

The check distribution was held at Classics on Tuesday evening.

Sixty-one agencies were represented and were given their allotted amount of the $329,663.09.

Each organization registered with Big Give Gage noting a project and a fundraising goal.

Don Vetrovsky, Gage County Foundation, said during the 24-hour giving event contributions came from twenty-three different states and fifty-eight different communities supported the event. A total of 673 donors participated.

Gina Heckey, Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, noted that several sponsors and a grant provided $26,000 that allowed for bonus and matching funds.

Terry and Ella Doyle presented the Legacy Award during the event. The Doyle’s established the award for organizations that they believe have gone above and beyond during fundraising for Big Give. Both of the recipients for this year’s award received an additional $500.

“The organizations receiving this year’s Legacy Award are Adult and Teen Challenge/Sheepgate of Beatrice and the Beatrice Community Food Pantry,” Doyle said. “This year Adult and Teen Challenge raised $26,230. They’ve raised a little over $102,000 over the last four years.

“The organization has been continuously operating throughout the world to help people be free of addiction.”

The treatment center celebrated its fifth anniversary in Gage County. Teresa Barnes, Director, said that 75% of the women who have completed the program remain free from addiction.

Doyle noted the second organization to receive Legacy Award funds was the Beatrice Community Food Pantry.

“This group is near and dear to my heart as I’ve been involved for twelve years with the board,” Doyle said.

This year the organization raised over $12,100 and over $40,000 during the last four years. The pantry is celebrating 50 years in the community is planning a move to a space being currently renovated at the city auditorium.

Construction is estimated to be completed in the middle of 2023 dramatically increasing space available.

Doyle said that since 2019, one in eight people in Gage County experienced food insecurity.

“Approximately 41% of those are working families that do not qualify for any other kind of assistance.”

Vetrovsky said plans are being made for the September 2023 Big Give Gage event.