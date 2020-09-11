Big Give raises over $200K

It seems like nothing can keep Gage County members from donating to their community.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy weather, more than $220,000 was raised from 2,160 donations in 24 hours to benefit local organizations. Last year roughly $153,000 was raised.
Individuals could donate through biggivegage.org, where they could also find out more information about the 57 nonprofits participating and what the money will go towards. Projects include caring for homeless animals, providing food for those in need and many other updates for the community.
Due to the pandemic, the organizations were not able congregate together during the 24-hour event. Instead, people could donate in-person at Vintage Venue or Indian Creek Mall in Beatrice, in addition to being able to donate online.
This was the second year for Big Give, organized through the Gage County Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, which both pledged to continue the event for at least one more year.
Don Vetrovsky, president of the Gage County Foundation, said it’s wonderful to see all these organizations benefiting the community, and that this event can be a channel for people to help contribute. He said he was personally hoping the event would raise at least $200,000 this year.
“That speaks volumes for residents of the county, to contribute and give back to the county that we live in,” Vetrovsky said.
Some of the highest donations were $35,116 to the Adult and Teen Challenge Women's Center, $24,654 to the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund, $22,200 to the Willow Center, $17,790 to the Southeast Nebraska YMCA Foundation and $10,961 to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation.
Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Executive Director Alison Leonard said that after several donation matches, the Y could meet the $20,000 goal, where she agreed to allow staff to push her into the YMCA pool.
"Just another one of those reminders of how great and giving our community is," Leonard said.
"We just need to have an avenue where people can contribute and help out those organizations, and we’re a channel to do that," Vetrovsky said.
