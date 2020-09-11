Big Give raises over $200K

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems like nothing can keep Gage County members from donating to their community.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy weather, more than $220,000 was raised from 2,160 donations in 24 hours to benefit local organizations. Last year roughly $153,000 was raised.

Individuals could donate through biggivegage.org, where they could also find out more information about the 57 nonprofits participating and what the money will go towards. Projects include caring for homeless animals, providing food for those in need and many other updates for the community.

Due to the pandemic, the organizations were not able congregate together during the 24-hour event. Instead, people could donate in-person at Vintage Venue or Indian Creek Mall in Beatrice, in addition to being able to donate online.

This was the second year for Big Give, organized through the Gage County Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, which both pledged to continue the event for at least one more year.