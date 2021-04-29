Bike ride planned in memory of DeWitt child

Maddox Weber’s family remembers him as a loving child who was definitely not afraid to take risks.

“He had no fear and a heart of gold,” said Jill Strouf, Maddox’s aunt. “He was the cutest little boy ever. He loved to be outdoors and wasn’t afraid of anything. He had two older sisters and if they did it, he was doing it.”

Maddox died in January 2019 when he was run over by a bus in the family’s driveway. He was 2 years old.

In his memory, the family is hosting a children's bike-a-thon event in Maddox's hometown of DeWitt Saturday that also aims to raise money for families going through difficult times.

“He was tragically killed and what we are trying to do for the family is just carry on his name,” Strouf said. “We want to make sure people remember him. We haven’t done anything since he passed in 2019 and his mother wanted to raise money. It’s going to be donated to the church and she’s thinking about something for families that have lost a child and don’t have life insurance or can’t afford a headstone, things like that.”

The first annual event will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in DeWitt, with check in starting at 9:30 a.m. at the community center in town.