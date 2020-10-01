Birth announcements

Ehler: Hayes Henry Ehler (8 pounds, 7 ounces) was born Sept. 15, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Clay and Kellie Ehler of Fairbury. Grandparents are Bill and Becky Behrends of Wymore, Trai and Lori Ehler of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Janice and Hank Ehler of Kellogg, Iowa, Edna Claeys of Fairbury.

Jennings: Zoey Jennings (7 pounds, 6 ounces) was born Sept. 18, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joshua Macfarland and Kristy Jennings of Beatrice. Grandparents are Ralph and Veronica Jennings of Auburn.

Ebke: Luka James Ebke (8 pounds, 7.4 ounces) was born Sept. 22, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Andrew and Amanda Ebke of Fairbury. Grandparents are James and Sylvia Stevens of Fairbury, Cory Schraeder of Beatrice, David Ebke of Fairbury. Great-grandparent is Barb Ebke of Fairbury.

Thompson: Adeline Marie Thompson (9 pounds, 7.5 ounces) was born Sept. 22 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nick and Samantha Thompson of Beatrice. Grandparents are Steve and Carolyn Hovendick of Beatrice, Rick and Vicky Jurgens of Wymore, Ron and Jami Jo Thompson of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Dick Hovendick of Beatrice, Charlot Williams of Elwood, Larry and Jeanne Delabar of Beatrice, Betty Jurgens of Wymore, Ron and Jan Reuter of Lincoln, Ed Uhlig of Milford.