Birth announcements

Bray: Stella Royce bray (4 pounds, 13.6 ounces) was born Aug. 27, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jerry Bray and Ashley Norris of Beatrice. Grandparents are Sandra Lopez of Wymore and Nancy Bray of Fairbury.

Gillispie: Emary Kear Gillispie (7 pounds, 15.9 ounces) was born Aug. 30, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph Gillispie and Michaella Scusa of Milford.

Pagnano: Sebastian Evans Pagnano (5 pounds, 7.5 ounces) was born Aug. 30, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Sarah Pagnano of Humboldt. Grandparents are Dominic and Tina Pagnano of Dawson, John and Darlene Reuter of Humboldt.

