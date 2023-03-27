Konetzki: Blazden Walker Lee Konetzki (5 pounds, 10.5 ounces) was born March 3, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Branden Konetzki and Abby Weidenhaft of Fairbury.

Hayes: Levi Jeremiah Hayes (7 pounds) was born March 21 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nolan and Amanda Hayes of Beatrice.

West: Miley Jean West was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christopher West and Kaylee VanWinkle of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jeff and Lorie VanWinkle of Wymore, Cathay Hayen of Beatrice, Jim and Sydnee West of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Ron and Vickie Spitsnogle of Odell, Jerry and Betty VanWinkle of Beatrice, Carla Schwann of Seward.

Wiens: Miles Joshua Wiens was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Andrew Wiens and Brianna Knoflicek of Beatrice. Grandparents are Pat andKathy Knoflicek of Lincoln, Scott and Brenda Wiens of Beatrice. Great-grandparent is Kay Wiens of Beatrice.