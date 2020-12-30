Birth announcements

Eppens: Sharlet DeAnna-DaShay Eppens (6 pounds, 12.8 ounces) was born Dec. 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jared Eppens and Sarah Randolph of Beatrice.

Novak: Amelia Rose Novak (8 pounds, 6 ounces) was born Dec. 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Steven and Michelle Novak of Fairbury. Grandparent is Kathy Parker of Fairbury.

Brison: Hadley Brison (6 pounds, 5.1 ounces) was born Dec. 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Gregory and Katie Brison of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dale Brison of Royse City, Texas, Joni and Joe McKenzie of Garland, Texas. Great-grandparents are Emory Brison Sr. and Theresa Brison of Leona, Texas, Janette and Jim Speer of Richardson, Texas.

Bell: Josephine Roseann Bell (7 pounds, 13 ounces) was born Dec. 21, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nick and Hannah Bell of Beatrice. Grandparents are Mark and Ginger Pittman of Pickrell, David and Amy Bell of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Wilbert and Joanne Frey of Beatrice, Marlene Pittman of Pickrell, Marvin and Sherry Bell og Maryville, Mo., Ramona Pennington of Pickering. Mo.