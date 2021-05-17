Birth announcements

Diederich: Wesley Gale Diederich (4 pounds, 10 ounces) and Peter Robert Dieberich (5 pounds, 15 ounces) were born April 28, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ethan and Tiffany Diederich of Hanover, Kan. Grandparents are Ted and Carol Bruna of Hanover, Kan., Greg and Brenda Diederich, of Greenleaf, Kan. Great-grandparents are Mary Ann Klecan of Odell, Wilber Bruna of Hanover, Kan., Dean and Mary Ellen Diederich of Greenleaf, Kan., Shirley McLaughlin.
Thompson: Ozzy Alexander Thompson (7 pounds, 1.8 ounces) was born April 29, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex Thompson and Kaitlyn Miller of Beatrice. Grandparents are Laura and Tim Thompson of Tecumseh, Sheryl and Lloyd Miller of Tecumseh. Great-grandparent is Dee Welch Chuchka.
Nolte: Coburn Doc Nolte (8 pounds, 11 ounces) was born May 4, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cody and Kaitlyn Nolte of Daykin. Grandparents are Carl Rafort of Tobias, John and Roxanne Hammond of Steele City, Alma Stairs of Beatrice, Lorraine McCown of Beatrice.
Kowalski: Leo Robert Kowalski (6 pounds, 10.4 ounces) was born May 6, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ben and Anna Kowalski of Wilber. Grandparents are Joseph and Patrice Larkin of Wilber, Louis and Patricia Kowalski of Polk. Great-grandparent os Sandra and Ron Howe of Beatrice.
Sutphin: Arthur Ray Sutphin (8 pounds, 6 ounces) was born May 11, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nick and Jenny Sutphin of Beatrice. Grandparents are Steve and Teri Bade of Cadillac, Michigan, Mark and Cindy Sutphin of North Platte. Great-grandparents are the late Walt and the late Judy Applegarth of Beatrice, the late Donald and Lorainne Bade of Lincoln. Great-great grandparents are the late Donald and the Late Emma Schultz of Omaha, Crag and Sue Sutphin of Alle, Texas.
Wollenburg: Tate Porter Wollenburg (8 pounds, 2 ounces) was born May 11, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Adam and Brooke Wollenburg of Wilber. Grandparents are Duane and Pat Wollenburg of DeWitt, Tom and Doreen Gulizia of Auburn.