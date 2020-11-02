Birth announcements

Berry: Cara Grace Berry (8 pounds, .9 ounces) was born Oct. 21, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chad and Chelsea Berry of Falls City. Grandparents are Gene and Sherry Thurmond of Mt. Vernon, Wash., Boyd and Christy Berry of Phoenix.
Allen: Arrah Rose Allen (7 pounds, 2.3 ounces) was born Oct. 22, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jerrico and Shelby Allen. Grandparents are Jennifer and John Wendland of Odell, Melissa and John Creek of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Shelly and Michael Allen of Cook, Steven Lytle of Beatrice. Great-great-grandparents are Thomas and Linda Wendland of Odell.
Hansen: Jayla Noelle Hansen (8 pounds, 12 ounces) was born Oct. 23, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nathan Hansen and Amanda Rader. Grandparents are Deanna Rader of Beatrice, Jim Rader of Blue Rapids, Kan., Troy Hansen of Greeley Colo. Great-great-grandparents are Marilyn Hansen of North Platte.
Smith: Bentley Jay Smith (7 pounds, 7.1 ounces) was born Oct. 27, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nathan Smith and Brittany Weber of Beatrice. Grandparents are Danna and Joshua Smith of Beatrice, Cory and Amy Weber of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Steve and Susan Smith of Texas, Dave and Glenn Yocum of Dawson, John and Jonelle Russell of Arizona.
Campbell: Kendyll Mae Campbell (5 pounds, 7 ounces) was born Oct. 28, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Curtis and Hillary Campbell of Hebron. Grandparents are Steve and Sandy Kostal of Odell, Earl and Mary Campbell of Hebron, Marty and Veronica Ognoskie of Hebron. Great-grandparents are Steve and Fern Kostal of Odell, Erwin Priefertt of Odell, Phyllis Campbell of Hebron, Claudia Braden of York.
Hackler: Ivy Kathryn Hackler (7 pounds, 3.1 ounces) was born Oct. 29, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Eric and Amie Hackler of Jansen. Grandparents are Dean and Ann Engelman of Jansen, Devin and Deb Dorn of Blue Springs, Dave Hackler of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Charlene Barnard of Beatrice, Jayme Grella of Beatrice.
Guzman: Gabriel Raguel Corral Guzman was born Oct. 31, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Arturo Chaidez and Maria Guzman Herrera of Daykin.
