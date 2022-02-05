Blue Springs business sells returned, discontinued items

BLUE SPRINGS -- Cornhusker Bargain Warehouse has a little bit of everything.

Oftentimes, it’s even a surprise to owner George Bohlmeyer what comes in when truckloads of items arrive in Blue Springs.

“When I buy it, I buy it by the truckload so we don’t ever know what we’re getting,” he said. “ It’s like a surprise package. Whenever you open it up, whatever it is is what you get, just about anything you can get from Lowe’s, Home Depot and Amazon.”

How the items end up in Blue Springs is also a bit of a mystery.

Bohlmeyer said many of the items are discontinued items, or things people ordered online and returned. The items end up on a trailer and are purchased by Bohlmeyer, who sells them at half of retail price.

While there’s no limit to what you might find at Cornhusker Bargain Warehouse, many of the items are home related, like cupboards, vanities, lights, mattresses, blinds, tile, appliances, bathtubs and deck umbrellas.

Bohlmeyer, who lives in Wymore, said he got into the business because his son has a similar store in West Plains, Mo. Bohlmeyer retired last year and attempted to launch the business in Beatrice, but said properties were too expensive.

The village of Blue Springs gave him the current lot on main street in town, and he quickly got to work.

“When I went to them they wanted to make sure I was adamant that I was going to do what I said I was going to do,” Bohlmeyer said. “They didn’t realize I was going to do it as fast as I did it. They gave me the property and then I had contractors come in and put everything up.”

Construction started in October 2020 and the business opened in March 2021.

“We get a lot of people in,” Bohlmeyer said. “We get people from Kansas, Grand Island, York, we get people from all over. It’s been a good location. A lot of people want to know why we put it in Blue Springs. Here’s the simple choice. You come down here to Cornhusker Bargain Warehouse. The reason it’s called that is the taxes in this town are only 6%. And the stuff in the store is half price. It’s exactly what it’s posted to be, it’s a bargain warehouse. Everything we get, we cut the price in half.”

Many of the items in the store are posted on Facebook by Bohlmeyer’s grandson, Joseph Mills, who works at the store.

“The day after the truckload or the next day after that, if you haven’t got it by then, you missed out,” Mills said. “We went through four trucks in one week.

It’s hit and miss because the people loading the trucks don’t care. We get a lot of broken mirrors.”

Cornhusker Bargain Warehouse is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 216 E. Broad St. in Blue Springs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0