Blue Springs Car Show brings community, families together

BLUE SPRINGS -- Hundreds flocked to southeastern Nebraska from as far away as Oklahoma for the 17th annual Blue Springs Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Hosted as a fundraiser for the Blue Springs Fire Department, the car show brought out 71 vehicles for the judged contest.

Travus Snyder, one of six judges, walked up and down the sunburnt street in front of the Blue Springs Fire Station as the temperature neared 100 degrees. Rows of classic muscle cars and pick-ups—dark blue and cherry red—lined the Blue Springs downtown.

“We look at every car,” he said. “We look at it at an angle; we look at it from the side. We go by body, trim interior, engine bay, wheels and trunk.”

As the event neared its end, Snyder announced winners in the show’s many categories.

Thomas Creek, assistant truck foreman for the Blue Springs Fire Department, said the car show is the largest fundraiser for the department every year.

“This is a big deal for us,” Creek said. “The money helps us buy new gear and stay up to date.”

The department made money through a vehicle registration fee, food sales and donations. But the show isn’t just for the fire department, Creek said.

“We want to offer something to the community,” he said. “This gets people out of our of their homes and brings them together for a pretty neat event.”

Snyder and Creek both describe themselves as “car guys,” coming from families interested in automobiles. They said they like to tinker, but they’re also fascinated by the stories in, behind and under the vehicles. Each one of the classic cars contain a history lesson, they said.

“Every car has a story,” Snyder said. “If the owner knows everything about his car, he’s got a story to tell. And those stories are so interesting that it’s hard to peel away from them. Sometimes it takes so long to judge because you’re just so zoned in on someone’s story that you can’t get away to judge the car.”

Creek said he’s especially interested in the survivors—cars that crawled out of old barns and look weathered with age.

“We live in a day and age of throwaways,” he said. “A lot of the cars people buy now, you run them 100,000, and the next thing you know, it’s in the junk yard. So I want to hear that story of the car. I want that history to ring through.”

Snyder and Creek said they were encouraged to see young participants in the car show. Snyder said he hopes the next generations take up the mantle of car shows, just as he did from his father.

“Anything that deals with automotive is a family-oriented deal,” Snyder said. “I have no clue why, but it always has been. And it always will be. If you have a car guy, at least one of his kids will turn out to be into cars.”