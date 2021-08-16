 Skip to main content
Blue Springs holds 16th annual car show
Blue Springs holds 16th annual car show

Blue Springs hosted its 16th annual Classic Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 14 along Broad Street. The event is a fundraiser for the Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department. 

