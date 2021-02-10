Blue Springs sees progress through pandemic

According to the CDC, the roughly 46 million Americans living in rural areas are facing distinctive challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, including a possible increased risk of contracting the virus or having a severe illness that could worsen its symptoms.

In addition, the restrictions on large gatherings have impacted fairs, sports tournaments and other tourist attractions that bring outside revenue sources to these small communities.

Despite all of these impacts, cities like Blue Springs are continuing to grow and improve the area, both to benefit residents now and once the pandemic is over.

City council member Verona Neumann said city projects within the last year include resurfacing Walnut Street and receiving a grant from the Gage County Endowment Fund for the Johnson Cabin Museum located in City Park for general upkeep and maintenance.

“We’ve also done a lot of community improvement along with the One Property at a Time group, taking down substandard housing and hopefully getting someone interested in relocating their building on those sites,” Neumann said.