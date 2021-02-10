Blue Springs sees progress through pandemic

According to the CDC, the roughly 46 million Americans living in rural areas are facing distinctive challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, including a possible increased risk of contracting the virus or having a severe illness that could worsen its symptoms.
In addition, the restrictions on large gatherings have impacted fairs, sports tournaments and other tourist attractions that bring outside revenue sources to these small communities.
Despite all of these impacts, cities like Blue Springs are continuing to grow and improve the area, both to benefit residents now and once the pandemic is over.
City council member Verona Neumann said city projects within the last year include resurfacing Walnut Street and receiving a grant from the Gage County Endowment Fund for the Johnson Cabin Museum located in City Park for general upkeep and maintenance.
“We’ve also done a lot of community improvement along with the One Property at a Time group, taking down substandard housing and hopefully getting someone interested in relocating their building on those sites,” Neumann said.
Neumann said a big revenue source for the city, the Blue Springs Keno bar and grill, has recently seen new ownership and is currently closed for renovations. She said the Feit Memorial Park Campground and Blue Springs trailhead for the Chief Standing Bear Trail also draw a lot of people from out of town.
Other than working under new COVID restrictions, Southern Elementary School, the Farmers Cooperative and other Blue Springs businesses seem to be running business as usual. Neumann thanked city entities like the street department and Blue Springs’ Volunteer Fire Department for their continuous hard work during this time.
“Our crews have done a fantastic job getting the streets cleared off anytime we’ve had snow. This last time was beyond hope, but they’ve done a really good job with it,” Neumann said.
Neumann said the city was able to organize their annual celebration car show, and that these events are important because they bring people to town and reminds them of all the other things that go on in the community.
“The pandemic has just slowed down a lot of things here that you want to do, and you can’t, because of having to keep the social distance and all of that,” Neumann said.