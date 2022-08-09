Village of Blue Springs to host annual car show Saturday.
Police arrested a woman for a drug violation following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.
Two people authorities believe fired shots at a Beatrice residence last week were arrested Monday.
Beatrice police are investigating after shots were fired at a residence early Wednesday morning in Beatrice.
Police arrested a man for drug offenses after a foot pursuit in Beatrice.
Gage County authorities arrested a Wymore man Thursday for possession of destructive devices and drug violations following a search of his residence.
Police arrested a man for a weapon violation after responding to a prowler report early Saturday morning.
Beatrice police arrested a man Monday evening for burglary and leaving the scene of a wreck after he allegedly crashed a car into a garage and…
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Novel voices echoed through the halls of the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building. 18 new BPS teachers began training for the schoo…
Diana Smith first entered the Beatrice Municipal Airport as an employee on Oct. 11, 1971. She was a secretary, taking phone calls and filing p…
