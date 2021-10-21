Blue Springs woman sent to prison for drug offenses

A Blue Springs woman was sentenced to prison in separate cases this week related to drug offenses.

Christina M. Lewien, 38, was sentenced by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner to 6-8 years in prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class 2A felony. She was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrently for a second charge in the same case of negligent child abuse.

In a separate case, Lewien was also sentenced to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Sentencings in the two cases will be served concurrently, totaling 6-8 years.

In the more recent case, Lewien was arrested in August 2020 after Gage County Sheriff’s deputies with assistance from the Wymore and Beatrice police departments executed a search warrant at the Capri Inn in Beatrice. The search warrant was regarding methamphetamine distribution occurring from the motel room.

During a search of the room, deputies located six individual baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and 13 empty baggies with suspected meth residue.

Deputies also located two containers of concentrated THC wax along with other marijuana pipes, grinders, and containers.

Two juvenile children, ages 5 and 6, were present in the room. One of the children was returned to a parent and the other child was placed with a family member.

In the earlier, cases, Lewien was arrested in April 2020 during a probation search of her room at the Traveler’s Lodge in Beatrice. That search revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Lewien was previously allowed into the drug court program in the case, but was dismissed following additional arrests.

