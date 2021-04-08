Blue Valley Community Action, Hope Crisis Center celebrate new location

“And we kind of moved along with Hope Crisis,” Hofeling said. “We wanted to stay together, because we do offer some services to each other, so it was important to stay connected with Hope Crisis…Usually, when someone is coming to us for their situation, maybe their emergency housing and things, there’s reasons for that. And sometimes they need Hope Crisis in that situation, and it’s an easy place to just walk them across without it being seen or known. A lot of people that are experiencing domestic violence and things like that, they don’t want to be seen going into a place like that, so they usually can utilize saying they’re here for Blue Valley, when they’d be able to go to Hope Crisis at the same time.”

“It’s been a long-standing partnership,” Hinman said. “HOPE Crisis Center used to be, years ago, a program under Blue Valley Community Action. We used to be Blue Valley Crisis Intervention. And in 2006, we began our own non-profit entity. So we have a long history of working with one another, and that still proves to be beneficial to those that we serve to the community. It just works for us to be co-located.”

Hofeling noted that BVCA has several locations across Southeast Nebraska, and that it’s important for them to be conveniently located because the families they serve often have issues involving transportation.