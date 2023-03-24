The Beatrice Middle School students and teachers gathered together to celebrate Hope Week.

The Hope Squad members planned, organized and have led activities throughout the week.

Dr. Greg Hudnall of Provo, Utah developed the Hope Squad concept with the mission of reducing suicide through education, training and peer intervention. Schools throughout the United States use the evidence-based curriculum.

Hope Squad started at BMS approximately five years ago as a peer driven suicide prevention program.

Each spring students are asked to nominate peers who they feel they could go to if they were experiencing a personal or mental health challenge. The student names receiving the most votes are reviewed by the Hope Squad Advisory Team of teachers and administrators before they are invited to become a member.

After parent permission is obtained, students attend monthly meetings of the Hope Squad where they participate in team building activities. They also receive training on how to support peers and seek help of a trusted adult.

Beatrice Middle School Principal Andrew Haake said research indicates that suicide is preventable.

“At Beatrice Middle School we've taken a position to teach students about suicide prevention and equip them with the tools necessary to respond to someone that may be considering suicide,” he said. “We also make it an emphasis to spread messages of hope throughout our student body in a week we call, 'Hope Week.'

"This week has been a lot of fun for our students. We have had different activities throughout the week including door decorating contests, dress up days, and house competitions, but we all the while we deliver the important message of suicide prevention to our students.”

On Monday students were taught Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) in one of their classes. Some students had the opportunity to role play different scenarios asking about suicidal intentions. They were also encouraged to seek the assistance of an adult if a friend ever shares suicidal ideations.

Information from the Hope Squad QPR indicates that most young people do not tell adults if they are experiencing a mental health crisis. If they tell peers most often the friend or other young person does not know where to go for help or understand the seriousness of an immediate response.

Students were also given a resource number of 988 which recently replaced the National Suicide Lifeline.

Guidance counselor Angie Vogel said it’s more than just suicide prevention.

“We’ve been celebrating hope and kindness this week,” she said. “It’s been a fun week.”

The Hope Squad students planned a week where they did announcements, played games in the gym before school and each mentor group decorated their classroom door for a Hope Week contest.

“As advisors we helped the Hope Squad members generate ideas, but the kids have been responsible for the week’s activities. They’ve done a great job of just championing the message for the week.”