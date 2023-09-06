The Beatrice Middle School Hope Squad met on Wednesday morning for the first time this school year.

Students were trained to use Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR). Like CPR being used in a medical emergency, QPR is used as an emergency mental health intervention for suicidal persons.

Hope Squad is a school-based peer to peer suicide prevention program developed in Utah by Dr. Greg Hudnall. The curriculum has been researched and has been adopted by schools throughout the country.

The BMS Hope Squad has been active for approximately seven years.

Guidance Counselor Angie Vogel said students are chosen for Hope Squad by their peers.

“Students are nominated by their peers to be a Hope Squad member each spring for the following school year,” she said. “When they agree to be a member and their parents give permission, they are agreeing to help spread hope and kindness in the school.

“We also know that students are talking to each other about important topics like suicidal thoughts, but they don’t always know when they need to get adult help. Hope Squads help to break down that barrier and to teach our students how and when adult help is needed.”

The Hope Squad meets monthly before the school day throughout the year. Each meeting includes a focused training which is related to building hope and suicide prevention. The lessons are facilitated by Hope Squad advisors. At BMS several staff members have agreed to serve as advisors and trusted adults in the school.

BMS broadened Hope Squad by creating an extension group called the HOPEsters. Any student at BMS is encouraged to attend which is usually held the first Friday morning of the month during mentor time.

“We know that we have so many helpful, caring students so we wanted to create a group for all students to get similar messages as our Hope Squad,” Vogel said.

Guidance Counselor Jill Rice said Hope Squad empowers students.

"I feel the Hope Squad empowers students to know what to do in case a peer mentions self-harm or the possibility of suicide," she said. "I also feel the student body realizes that our school community takes suicide and mental health seriously. The visibility of the Hope Squad members let's all students know there is support."

Hope Squad members plan a week of activities during March for Hope Week. Last year members played games in the gym before school, made locker tags, and arranged for all students to receive QPR training among other fun activities.