Students of Character at Beatrice Middle School for the week of Sept. 7 were: Row 1: Alex Bradley, Cooper Bonin, Lauren Remmers, and Bobbie Garcia. Row 2: Beau Spilker, Alston Binnick, Isaiah York, and Genna White. Not pictured: Esme Kassmeier.