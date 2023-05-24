Beatrice Middle School was placed on a lockdown after the 2:12 p.m. dismissal on Wednesday afternoon after a student brought a fake pistol onto the campus.

A statement from the district stated that a student came back onto Beatrice Middle School grounds with a fake pistol and pointed it at students. Staff immediately intervened by placing the school in lockdown, and with immediate support, Beatrice Police Department took control of the situation.

The school was in lockdown for approximately 10 minutes while staff and administration worked with emergency personnel to respond to the situation.

All BPS parents, staff and students were informed as soon as all the details of the occurrence were available. Beatrice Middle School will have crisis team members available as needed tomorrow for student and staff support, the statement said.