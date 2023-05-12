Beatrice Middle School students have been actively involved in a landscaping project in front of the school building during the last few weeks.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said this project is a result of the Big Red Math and Science Grant the district received.

“As learning continues to evolve, the students are beginning to understand that learning can take place in so many different realms,” she said. “The development of an outdoor learning environment to promote exploration and understanding of design development and natural habitats helps to ensure active engagement in the scientific process.”

Teacher Christy Schaaf said her students had cleaned out the old mulch and plants earlier this year. She said they have been working hard on the project.

“The students are putting new mulch in the landscape to help reduce the weeds,” she said. “We’re putting finishing touch on the landscape. We’ll have another garden with perennials, but Mr. Ron Kassmeier’s class and mine will come up with a design for annuals.”

The outdoor classroom will have additional benches and maybe a picnic table that students can sit outside and work.

Schaaf said the science learning objective was identify what it takes to grow a plant and plan a large scale landscaping project which is also a career opportunity. Students will also have ownership of the project.

BMS eighth grade student Josephine Davis said the ultimate goal was to have the outdoor classroom, but they are also rejuvenating the landscape that was there.

“We’re spreading wood chips and will plant new plants,” she said. “We’re getting hands-on experience. Hard work has really changed things.”

Student Sydney Olsen said she’s learned a lot.

“With the help of Mrs. Schaaf we have a deeper understanding of how the landscaping and the plants all fits together,” she said.

Several local businesses have assisted with the landscape work.