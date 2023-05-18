Beatrice Middle School students participated in mock trial in the Gage County District Court on Tuesday.

Four separate groups read “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

Language Arts Teacher Jodi Fakler said the purpose of mock trial is to provide students with a unique and engaging reason to further analyze the text that they have been reading this quarter.

“Students have poured over a difficult book searching for evidence to use in an argument that they have built to either convict or defend the main character,” she said. “The formal setting has really raised the bar for our students and opened to them a facet of our government which most people do not often get to see.

“In addition, our students get some practice in public speaking. Asking eighth-grade students to stand up and speak in a formal space like a courtroom is definitely a lot to ask, but the kids are highly motivated to win their case.”

Students are given roles as prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses, a judge, bailiff or jury members. In the script Dr. Jekyll was on trial for the murder or manslaughter of Sir Danvers Carew.

“Students have to find text evidence to support their claims,” she said. “Was Dr. Jekyll responsible for the actions of his alter-ego, Mr. Hyde?”

Gage County District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said mock trial is a great learning experience for youth.

“It pushes kids outside of their envelope,” he said. “It exposes them to a world they didn’t even know existed.

“The judicial system is kind of like the Wizard of Oz. They don’t know what goes on behind the curtain. It’s their judicial system and the place civilized people take their problems.”

Schreiner said he is always impressed with the amount of effort the youth put into mock trial experiences.

Fakler said two of the student juries found him guilty of manslaughter, one jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, and one jury was deadlocked.