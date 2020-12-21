Board of Health amends mask mandate

“We can have another meeting sometime before the 15th, and see if we want to modify or completely do away with the mandate at that time,” Clabaugh said, “but I think it needs to be at least the 15th to get through the holidays.”

“When you look at the historical data, on November 6, I believe, is the first time that we went into the red category based upon numbers within Gage County,” Paulmeyer said. “The mask mandate was placed on the 16th. We started to see a decline in the numbers within the Gage County area. We did then see a secondary peak following Thanksgiving, as people had predicted, seven to 10 days after Thanksgiving, with the anticipation that people were getting together. Then we saw a steady decline following that. So this is the first time lately we’ve been out of the red. I think that’s an encouraging sign, and we’ve been able to watch that go down with the understanding that we have the holidays, with Christmas and New Year’s, that we would anticipate most people are anticipating another slight spike following the holidays in that seven to 10 day period.”