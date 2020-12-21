Board of Health amends mask mandate

The recent lowering of Public Health Solution’s risk dial in Gage County, as well as the potential for another potential spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays were two topics of discussion at Beatrice’s Board of Health meeting Monday afternoon.
The board approved amending the mask mandate to further clarify the ordinance, which is currently set to end on Friday, Jan. 15.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said since Order 20-002 of the mandate was passed by the board on Friday, Dec. 11, he has met with several members of the public to discuss how to make the mandate better.
“In those conversations, I believe we’ve come to some agreement on how to kind of clean some of the language up in the order,” Tempelmeyer said. “There still are opponents to the mask mandate, whether it’s the constitutionality or effectiveness, or number of other reasons.”
Tempelmeyer explained that compared to Order 20-002 of the mask mandate, Order 20-003 no longer suggests that the public not wear surgical-grade masks do they can instead be used by medical personnel, or suggest mask usage for children age three and four. Tempelmeyer clarified that those instances were meant to be suggestions, and were not a requirement.
Tempelmeyer said he also fielded several questions from the public about when masks should be worn at restaurants.
“The practice has always been you wear it when you walk into the restaurant, you wear it until you sit down and once you’re seated, you removed your mask, you enjoyed your meal, and when you were done you put it back on when you walk out of the restaurant,” Tempelmeyer said. “Order 002 talked about immediately consuming food. There was some questions with that with what that meant, so we clarified that language to indicate exactly what the practice is.”
Tempelmeyer said some exceptions to the mask mandate were removed, as the order referred to polling places, homeless shelters and other areas that Beatrice does not have. He said possibly the biggest change to the order refers to a business’ responsibility in having the public wear masks in their facility.
“There still is the duty that they post a sign to inform patrons coming in that they have to wear a mask,” Tempelmeyer said. “That doesn’t change. But before, there was some questions about what exactly a business had to do to fulfill that duty. It was either going to take 20 more pages of documents to try to describe what exactly that meant, or to just remove the duty. So what’s before you today is that the duty on the business to force their patrons to wear those masks has been removed.”
The health board, which includes Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed, then briefly discussed recent COVID cases before hearing public comments.
Wirth said he hoped the risk dial moving to orange is an effect of compliance to the mask mandate.
“I think it’s necessary that we try to continue to extend past the holidays the mandate, and stay in that orange category for a period of time before allowing it to expire on January 15,” Wirth said. “That’s my opinion.”
Clabaugh and Paulmeyer both noted that Jan. 15 will allow two weeks after the holidays to see if cases spike locally.
“We can have another meeting sometime before the 15th, and see if we want to modify or completely do away with the mandate at that time,” Clabaugh said, “but I think it needs to be at least the 15th to get through the holidays.”
“When you look at the historical data, on November 6, I believe, is the first time that we went into the red category based upon numbers within Gage County,” Paulmeyer said. “The mask mandate was placed on the 16th. We started to see a decline in the numbers within the Gage County area. We did then see a secondary peak following Thanksgiving, as people had predicted, seven to 10 days after Thanksgiving, with the anticipation that people were getting together. Then we saw a steady decline following that. So this is the first time lately we’ve been out of the red. I think that’s an encouraging sign, and we’ve been able to watch that go down with the understanding that we have the holidays, with Christmas and New Year’s, that we would anticipate most people are anticipating another slight spike following the holidays in that seven to 10 day period.”
The board’s previous meeting was held virtually via Zoom, and had a 30 minute capped public comment portion wherein six people spoke against the mask mandate. This meeting was held at the Beatrice Public School Administration Building board room, wherein nine people had five minutes each to speak, seven against the mask mandate and two for it.
Connie Harman of Beatrice said people against the mandate for medical reasons are getting their information from different sources than she is.
“I rely on and trust the guidance of the CDC, the state health department, emergency experts and my local medical provider,” Harman said. “I rely on and trust this board to use its resources and judgment to make decisions that they feel are best for Beatrice. I believe that the mask mandate, in combination with other recommended health measures, is working, and after a month of having the mandate we’re starting to see a reduction in the number of new COVID cases in Gage County.”
Ashley Mason of Beatrice noted the virus’ high survival rate, and called the mandate a “fear-based threat”.
“The health board has dramatically impacted the citizens of Beatrice, Nebraska,” Mason said. “With its current Order, 20-002, your actions have caused serious long-term division amongst its citizens. Your use of fearful propaganda has caused significant risk to the mental and physical wellbeing of the general population of the City of Beatrice.”
Jessica Gall of Omaha questioned the legality of the mandate.
“All of you were sworn into the office to protect and uphold the Constitution above the state and the nation,” Gall said. “By enacting a mask mandate, you are violating the 14th and 19th amendments, and you are not upholding what you were sworn to do. That is a treasonous act against your community, which means you should not be in office. We can talk about the science, we can talk about what makes someone feel good, but what actually matters is what is legal and constitutional for this great country.”
Paulmeyer said he appreciates all of the questions and concerns from this and the previous health meetings, as well as the public comments he’s received between the two meetings. For those asking the board about different medical studies done in regards to COVID-19 and other pandemics, Paulmeyer said it is not the role of the local government to interpret or review those, but to review the recommendations of the organizations and societies that are solely dedicated to reviewing those studies.
“I think all of us here can say, after reviewing the comments that we received before this meeting, that the proponents of this far outweigh the opposed,” Paulmeyer said. “So I feel comfortable that the comments and the decisions that we’re making truly represent the majority of people from Gage County and their viewpoints regarding how we handle our mandate.”
Lang said that this is not an easy decision to make, and that while he personally does not like wearing masks, he thinks that his opinion is not relevant compared to what scientists and experts are recommending. He noted that Beatrice Community Hospital has expanded its COVID unit three times and is still at max-capacity, which he said is unheard of for Beatrice.
“We have not had a single epidemiologist, we’ve not had a single physician, we’ve not had a single infectious disease expert that has said to us that masks were a bad idea…The CDC guidelines, the federal government, Public Health Solutions, our local health department, as well as the University of Nebraska Medical Center, all of the people that have the experts that are in this field are saying the same thing. Masks have a benefit. Not necessarily always to the person that’s wearing it, but to the person that they might be infecting if they were a carrier. All of those things play into the fact that we’re asking for folks to wear a mask.”
The board unanimously approved the modifications to the mask mandate.
A complete document of the order can be found on the city's website.
