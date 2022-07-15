 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Board of Public Works discusses summer projects

The Board of Public Works discussed a spate of summer engineering, electric and water projects during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

City Engineer James Burroughs discussed road work, including asphalt and pouring projects.

“In terms of paving, we have three areas that will receive asphalt,” Burroughs said. “The contractor is expected to be in this week. That’s what the initial schedule is. It would be Prairie Avenue from Darwin to Carlyle and then a small section about 150 feet on Sargent Street… And then there’s an alley that some people are requested to be done.”

Burroughs also mentioned work on Lincoln Street.

“Lincoln Street is poured… Tiemann is currently getting ready to pour 4th Street," he said. "We’re hoping to have this all wrapped up by the middle of next week.”

City Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said a conversion of lines east of 19th and Lincoln streets allowed the department to take the substation at 27th and Lincoln off line.

“That’s one we’ve been wanting to rebuild,” Feist said.

Feist said repairs from storms has been fairly minimal.

The next regular BPW meeting will be July 27 at 12 p.m. in the City Hall conference room.

