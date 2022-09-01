Board of Public Works preparing budget

The Beatrice Board of Public Works continued budget talks this week during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The Board discussed its biennial budget review for the fiscal years 2022-2023, with no anticipated rate increases for customers in two departments.

Board Chairman Dave Eskra complimented the department heads for responsible budgeting that resulted in no increases for the coming year.

“I would like to compliment every department head and every member of the Board of Public Works for their hard work and effort,” he said. “To be able to have some of these cost increases that we’re seeing and the way things are going, and still be able to not have a raise both in electrical and water is just outstanding. It shows how well this department is being run.”

The board previously discussed that the biggest change to the Water Department in 2023 relates to State Revolving Fund loans, which spurred higher capital expenditures in 2022. The following year would see an added 33rd Street Water Main for $370,000.

Many capital improvement projects for the WPC Department were rebudgeted and carried onto the 2023 budget, including the $120,000 Lift Station #6 improvements and the $500,000 Industrial Park Bypass.

The Street Department will see no significant change in operations in 2023. Capital improvement projects would include concrete reconstruction on 13th Street, Beaver to Oak, for $575,000 and a Highway 136 study for $33,500.

The board previously discussed a water pollution control department increase of 25 cents per 1,000 gallons, which would amount to an increase of 68 cents per month for the average residential customer and $5.47 for average commercial users.