Board of Public Works talks upcoming projects

The Beatrice Board of Public Works is looking at future street projects, and this week approved it’s one and six year street plan.

The plan serves as a road map for what the city hopes to accomplish for street projects. Items on the one year plan are the highest priority and most likely to take place, while year six of the plan is more of a catch-all for areas that need work, and may be moved up on the list in the coming years.

City Engineer James Burroughs walked the BPW through highlights of the plan on Wednesday, before the Beatrice City Council will give the plan final approval at a future meeting.

Burroughs said for 2023, one major project is planned for 11th Street from Lincoln to Monroe streets.

“That particular project is a carryover from the asphalt project that we’re doing with mill and overlays,” he said. “We went out for bids on this section for nine blocks, came back very high and over our budget so we went back and worked with the contractor to rebid it for seven blocks to get it within our budget. They’re going to do some concrete work here in the fall of this year, but do most of the asphalt portion in the spring to summer of the 2023 season.”

That project was budgeted to cost $421,000.

Mayor Stan Wirth asked Burroughs if prices for this and other projects would be lower next year.

Burroughs said it’s hard to predict what prices will be next year, and added that it’s difficult getting contractors scheduled in the first place.

“I think right now oil prices are still very high and the other problem that we’re having is with adjacent cities having the same amount of work,” he said. “Contractors are scheduling, it’s just terrible trying to get them to town and who knows when we could get them again. I think we’re still dollars ahead by moving forward with the project.”

The other major project slated for 2023 will be a 13th Street concrete project from Beaver to Oak street in south Beatrice near the WPC plant.

“Right now, we have in this project approximately $480,000,” Burroughs said. “We are still looking into putting a trail along the side of this project like an eight or 10 feet trail that can kind of connect. Most people walk down 13th Street towards the north, towards the waster water plant to get into Chautauqua Park to access the trail. We’re looking at possibly adding a trail, which would add another $120,000-$130,000, which we’ve accounted for in the budget.”

Other projects for 2023 include armor coating and asphalt rejuvenation projects around town.

The total projected costs for 2023 comes in at $991,000, and there’s currently a $23,000 shortfall that the department will work to resolve.

The highlight for year two of the plan includes work to Lincoln Street near 33rd Street, and more work to sections of Lincoln Street farther west is included in later years of the plan.