Boat recovered from Big Blue River

Authorities were able to retrieve a small boat Tuesday afternoon that got stuck on the Big Blue River near the West Court Street bridge.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the boat was unoccupied at the time.

“We don’t suspect anyone fell out or anything,” he said. “I think the boat just might have broken loose from tie down somewhere. We did find an owner of the boat who said someone may have possibly taken it and put it in the river.”

The boat was spotted in the river at around 3:15 p.m.

It was hung up on the river far enough from the bank that it couldn’t be easily reached.

The boat was returned to the owner after being recovered by Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

