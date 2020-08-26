Body found near Riverside Park identified as Beatrice man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A body found near Riverside Park on Monday has been identified as a missing Beatrice man.

Robert “Bobby” Barton was reported missing by a friend and had not been seen since the evening of Saturday, Aug. 15.

Beatrice Police said he was last seen walking into the tree line at Riverside Park, and that he may have gone into the river.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the north side of the Big Blue River, just northwest of Riverside Park, for a death investigation.

A press release from the department stated that someone boating on the Big Blue River got off the river and onto the north bank, climbed up an incline and spotted a deceased person in the wooded area.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris, who is also the county coroner, confirmed Wednesday morning that the body found was Barton. Harris added that no foul play is suspected in the death.

The body was removed from the scene with the assistance of the Beatrice Fire Department and Fox Funeral Home, then transported to Omaha for the scheduling of an autopsy by the Douglas County Coroner.

