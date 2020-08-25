Body found near Riverside Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating after a body was found near Riverside Park on Monday.

Just after 10 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the north side of the Big Blue River, just northwest of Riverside Park, for a death investigation.

A press release from the department stated that someone boating on the Big Blue River got off the river and onto the north bank, climbed up an incline and spotted a deceased person in the wooded area.

The sheriff’s office dispatched a deputy and an investigator, and with assistance from officers from the Beatrice Police Department, coordinated an investigation.

Authorities notified the county attorney, who by statute is the county coroner, and scheduled an autopsy.

The body was removed from the scene with the assistance of the Beatrice Fire Department and Fox Funeral Home, then transported to Omaha for the scheduling of an autopsy by the Douglas County Coroner.

The press release stated no identification has been made of the body and that the sheriff’s office will coordinate investigative efforts with the Beatrice Police Department.

