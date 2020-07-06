Body found near Tecumseh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TECUMSEH -- Authorities in Johnson County responded to reports of a body being found Monday in rural Tecumseh.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the call Monday morning and found a deceased man in a vehicle that had been parked in the driveway of a pasture off Highway 136 approximately 4.5 miles west of Tecumseh.

The location is not visible from the highway. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the death and identify the man's remains.

According to Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith, the cause of death is under investigation. Until the man's identity has been confirmed and his family has been notified, no information about his identity will be released.

