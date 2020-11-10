Bomgaars to open Beatrice location

Bomgaars Supply, Inc., a farm and ranch retail chain based in Sioux City, Iowa, announced plans to open a location at the former Shopko building in Beatrice.

Approximately 12-20 employees from the local area will work at the store, according to a press release. The store is currently scheduled to open for business in the spring of 2021.

The 34,000 sq. ft. store is located at 123 N. 24th St. in Beatrice.

Stan Meyer, who owns the building, said plans for Bomgaars to operate out of the building date back to around July when a grocery store failed to follow through on plans to use the building.

“We think they’ll be great,” Meyer said. “They have a lot more clothing and some food items and a bigger garden section. It’ll be a little fill with Earl May leaving. It will be good and in this day and age there’s very few retailers looking at a city like Beatrice, or any city.”

Trevor Lee, director of the NGage economic development group, said the addition of a new business will be welcome in Beatrice, especially by farmers.