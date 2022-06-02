Bond reduction denied for suspect in BSDC sexual assault case

A District Court judge denied a request for a lower bond amount from a Beatrice man accused of sexually assaulting a Beatrice State Developmental Center resident.

Allen Evans, 30, appeared in Gage County District Court Thursday morning. Evans has been an inmate at the Gage County Detention Center since his April arrest, after which bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% deposit required for his release.

This week his attorney, Kelly Breen, requested a lower bond of $75,000, saying his client has family in the area, no criminal history other than traffic offenses and employment opportunities that make him a low risk to abscond if he’s able to post bond.

“He has no previous criminal history,” Breen said. “I don’t believe he’s a threat to abscond. He knew since October 2021 that he was under investigation for the allegations that formed the bases of count one one of the complaint where he’s accused to have sexually assaulted a patient at the developmental center. He stands by his not guilty pleas. He wants a trial and he knows he would just be facing additional charges to which he would have no defense if he failed to appear.”

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner denied the request, saying the seriousness of the offense justified the bond amount.

“At this point I think given the allegations, and especially given the allegations of at least a probable cause finding that the most vulnerable population in the state is a victim in this matter, it's the same reason the county court set the bond as high as it is, just the nature and circumstances of the offense,” he said.

Evans was an employee at BSDC at the time of the alleged sexual assault, and following the investigation was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

In October 2021 investigators with the State Patrol were notified of allegations Evans had sexually assaulted a 34-year-old resident.

The victim told an employee that she was sexually assaulted by Evans, according to the arrest warrant. The Department of Health and Human Services previously declined to say what Evans’ role was at BSDC, though the arrest warrant refers to him as a supervisor.

The victim told the worker that Evans had raped her and did something to her in the bathroom. The worker took the victim to Beatrice Community Hospital, and eventually Bryan Health West in Lincoln.

The warrant states the State Patrol investigator was told by a sexual assault nurse examiner that the injuries were “amongst the worst she had ever observed” and included vaginal and anal trauma.

While at Bryan the victim told the investigator Evans had also placed her in the shower and sexually assaulted her again before using a towel to clean both of them before throwing the towel in a dumpster.

Authorities searched the dumpster outside of the victim’s residence in the 3000 block of Peterson Boulevard. During the search they found a trash bag that contained a bloody towel, pajama pants and underwear. Testing was done that connected the items to DNA from Evans, as well as the victim.

Evans was interviewed at BSDC, and denied sexual contact between the two.

A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services following his arrest said Evans was on investigatory suspension pending further action by the agency.

