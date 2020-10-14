Bond reduction granted in sexual assault case

In addition, Spracklen-Hogan said information from the jail indicates Hochstein has been in communication with one of the victims through a third party.

“The state clearly has concerns that Mr. Hochstein will not follow the court’s orders,” she said. “…Obviously, the state has concerns about protecting these victims and we ask the court not to reduce the bond.”

Timan pointed out that Hochstein is set to be sentenced Nov. 18 in the case, and he is not requesting probation.

“He’s well aware that the parties agreed to recommend straight sentences,” Timan said. “This is not a case where either side is going to be asking for probation. Mr. Hochstein does certainly have criminal history and has been to prison before, he’s fully anticipating a prison sentence in this case. He’s been in since March 6, and is asking for small window to make sure his property is secured and make arrangements before he goes in to serve the rest of the time.”

The sexual assault was reported by one of the victims on March 1, and Hochstein was arrested following an investigation.