Book drive planned to benefit active military, veterans and their families

Local individuals who read a lot during quarantine and don’t know what to do with those books have an opportunity to dust them off and give them to a good cause this weekend.
On Sunday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can drop those books off at Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court Street in Beatrice, to go to Operation Paperback.
Operation Paperback is a national, non-profit organization, whose volunteers collect gently-used books and send them to active military around the world, as well as veterans and military families nationally.
According to their website, Operation Paperback has been able to ship over 2.9 million books since starting in 1999.
Carrie Moore, a registered volunteer for Operation Paperback and the organizer of the event, said she first got involved as a way to donate some of her books, but that she wants this drive to collect a “massive amount” of donations. She said the goal is to donate at least 7,500 books.
“Especially with COVID, a lot of people have been kind of isolated, our military especially,” Moore said. “These libraries that get created on-base, it’s a good escape for them. Reading can get you through a lot of tough times. A lot ask for self-help, management, different career option-type books. They’re looking to better themselves not just in the military, but afterward…Sometimes the overseas individuals do actually ask for children’s books so that way they can either record them reading to their kids or can video chat and read them to their kids. This is not just a way for them to escape, but it’s a way for them to connect.”
Moore said donations can be gently used books and DVDs from almost any genre. She said Operation Paperback will not accept religious or political books, out of respect for the backgrounds of all the service members involved.
Moore said that there will also be raffle items, with the drawing starting at 3:30p.m., and that the proceeds from that will help cover the shipping cost of the donations. She said there will also be a station where people can draw pictures or write notes that will be sent with the books, as well.
Moore said that she will not be able to announce a specific location or individual that receives the donations, but that they will likely go to several veterans’ hospitals in the Detroit, Michigan area, as well as a base in Alaska.
More information about the organization can be found at operationpaperback.org