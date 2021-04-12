Book drive planned to benefit active military, veterans and their families

Local individuals who read a lot during quarantine and don’t know what to do with those books have an opportunity to dust them off and give them to a good cause this weekend.

On Sunday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can drop those books off at Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court Street in Beatrice, to go to Operation Paperback.

Operation Paperback is a national, non-profit organization, whose volunteers collect gently-used books and send them to active military around the world, as well as veterans and military families nationally.

According to their website, Operation Paperback has been able to ship over 2.9 million books since starting in 1999.

Carrie Moore, a registered volunteer for Operation Paperback and the organizer of the event, said she first got involved as a way to donate some of her books, but that she wants this drive to collect a “massive amount” of donations. She said the goal is to donate at least 7,500 books.