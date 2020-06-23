BPS administration discuss tiered plan for upcoming school year

“We will be asking our custodians to walk around and clean door handles and make sure our bathrooms are clean just to make sure that we ensure our facility is as germ-free as we can make it,” Nielsen said.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said the district is preparing to check out devices and provide internet to students that will need it. He estimated 150 devices were checked out during the school closures this past spring.

In tier one of the plan, which the district plans describe as a low risk of infection or spread of COVID-19, all students will learn in the school buildings with different safety precautions taking place.

Nielsen explained a safety precaution in the first tier would be keeping “static groups” together, where students would have limited interactions with those in different classrooms or grades. She noted that static groups would be harder to enforce at the middle and high school levels.

In tier two, during a moderate risk of spread or infection, Nielsen said safety precautions would further limit interactions in classrooms, lunchrooms, hallways and other areas.

Nielsen also estimated roughly one out of five students and staff will be randomly screened for COVID-19 symptoms.