BPS administration discuss tiered plan for upcoming school year

With many factors of COVID-19 still unknown, schools across the world are trying to finalize plans and create alternatives for the 2020-2021 school year.
On Tuesday, Beatrice Public School administrators held a parent meeting in the Hevelone Center to explain four tiers of action planned to benefit all 2,100 students and 357 staff in the district, based on current Directed Health Measures and Public Health Information.
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said school is currently set to begin on Aug. 12 for all students though the start could potentially be moved as far back as Sept. 7 depending on state and healthcare recommendations at that time.
“I know that there are some [educational] gaps that have to be addressed, and that is why we want to get kids back into the classroom, because we know that that is where strong academics can occur,” Nielsen said. “Not saying that academics can’t occur at home, because they can, but they’re different academics. We want them back in the classroom.”
At the beginning of the school year, Nielsen said students and parents will be taught how to use the online applications necessary for when or if a student is doing virtual learning at home. During all four tiers of the plan, Nielsen said grab and go breakfast and pre-packaged lunch options will be available, and that breaks will be taken people to wash hands and clean off desks.
“We will be asking our custodians to walk around and clean door handles and make sure our bathrooms are clean just to make sure that we ensure our facility is as germ-free as we can make it,” Nielsen said.
Superintendent Jason Alexander said the district is preparing to check out devices and provide internet to students that will need it. He estimated 150 devices were checked out during the school closures this past spring.
In tier one of the plan, which the district plans describe as a low risk of infection or spread of COVID-19, all students will learn in the school buildings with different safety precautions taking place.
Nielsen explained a safety precaution in the first tier would be keeping “static groups” together, where students would have limited interactions with those in different classrooms or grades. She noted that static groups would be harder to enforce at the middle and high school levels.
In tier two, during a moderate risk of spread or infection, Nielsen said safety precautions would further limit interactions in classrooms, lunchrooms, hallways and other areas.
Nielsen also estimated roughly one out of five students and staff will be randomly screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
At tier three of the plan, which is a high risk of spread or infection, schools are planned to meet at a 50% capacity or “hybrid classes”, the details of which Nielsen said are still being determined. She said potential ideas are having half the students meet in the mornings and afternoons or on alternating days, or having middle and high school students do virtual learning while elementary and preschool students are taught in person between all district buildings.
“We know our preschool and elementary students are probably our hardest to find daycare for,” Nielsen explained. “I know that if I left my ninth grader at home, I would hope she would get her stuff done. But I would say my 10-year-old would probably get nothing done if I was at work.”
Nielsen said that it would be necessary to daily screen all students and staff reporting to school buildings, and that a short-term closure may be necessary to achieve social distancing expectations.
Tier four would be a confirmed COVID-19 case at school or a severe risk of spread or infection, schools will be dismissed for cleaning and contact tracing for at least two weeks, and all classes will be held remotely.
Alexander said he’s spoken to all superintendents of the Educational Service Unit 5 schools, and that it seems all southeast Nebraska schools will not require students to wear masks. He said the district will provide two reusable masks to students and staff, and may require wearing them when moving to different locations or at tiers higher than level one.
“This information is still in draft form…We’re trying to make sure if things happen, that we’ll provide adequate safety and security for our students,” Alexander said.
Alexander and Nielsen suggested that parents and guardians monitor themselves and students for COVID-19 symptoms, keep their child at home when they’re sick, get in contact with teachers once school starts, and reinforce healthy hygiene and strong study habits.
Questions about the plan can be emailed to jalexander@bpsnebr.org and jnielsen@bspnebr.org. Alexander said a "frequently asked questions" area will be posted on the district’s website.
.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.