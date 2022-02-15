BPS approves new graduation requirements

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education met to approve new graduation requirements and appoint committee members during its Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.

The Board has long discussed adjusting the district’s communications credit requirements for graduation, which effectively requires students choose between two classes to graduate: an introduction to theater course or a journalism class.

High School Principal Jason Sutter helped narrow the policy change down to two options. The first would keep the communications roughly the same, with the addition of an audio-visual media production course and the possibility of a public speaking dual credit course through SCC for the communication requirement.

The second option would follow other schools around the area in embedding the communications requirement into existing curricula.

“So at this point, basically what you have in front of you is two options for the policies we talked about in the Committee of the Whole meeting, specifically regarding graduation requirements surrounding Policy 5220,” BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “…Option A … is specifically laid out class by class…. Option B talks about embedding communications requirements in the Beatrice high school.”

Board member Doris Martin made a motion to adopt Option A.

“I think the idea of embedding the communications requirement is unfair to students,” Martin said. “I think to ask a student to give an oral presentation or do a written public presentation with no instruction… it might be fine for the student who has that natural ability, but that’s not what school is about. School is about teaching people the skills needed to do those things. I also think embedding it will water it down, and there won’t be as much of it that takes place.”

Board member Eric Book agreed and said schools need to educate students about communication, now more than ever.

“It’s being able to explain yourself,” Book said. “…I see it as a practice of civility that we are losing in our society. And I feel there is great merit in Option B, but it feels as though with Option B, we’d be lowering our standards. And I would not be in favor of that.”

Council president Eric Trusty opposed the motion, saying it would be easier to embed a communication requirement within class curricula.

“I guess I just feel with this day and age, a lot of the things that we do is embedded within every class that our students are taking,” Trusty said. “Whether its science or, you know, even with communications classes, those students are expected to do some sort of presentation… I guess in my opinion, trying to add classes… we were trying to reach a little bit too much to come up with the classes that would meet that need.”

The motion for Option A passed 6-1.

In other business:

The Board approved committee appointments. Janet Byars will continue to chair the School Community and Staff Relations Committee. Erin Chadwick and Eric Trusty will serve on the committee as well.

Doris Martin will continue to chair the Americanism Committee, and Eric Book and Lisa Pieper will serve on it.

The Negotiations Committee for next fall will see Byars continue as chair and will include Martin and Pieper.

Alexander said four construction management firms will interview with a selection committee. From there, the committee will select one firm to build the new school between Lincoln Street and U.S. Highway 136, north of Beatrice High School. Alexander said he expects discussions with banks over the new elementary financial plan to take place at the end of Feb. or early March.

The Board of Education will meet for its next regular meeting on March 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building. The Committee of the Whole will meet on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in the same place.

