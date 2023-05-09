The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education approved a series of infrastructure improvements adjacent to the new pre-kindergarten to fifth grade elementary site during Monday's meeting.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said he appreciated the city’s proposal.

“Beatrice Public Schools greatly appreciates the proposal presented by the city and the opportunity to partner with the city in benefit of improving the community,” he said. “The proposal is fairly representative of the types of agreements that exist in other communities where schools and cities have worked collaboratively together.”

A traffic study was completed by JEO in December 2022 that outlined the recommendations and the warranted items that needed to be done to the streets near the new elementary building site.

Around that same time period, BPS had received the Gross Maximum Price of the new elementary school building at $40,562,409.

“It wasn’t until those two things were completed that we could begin to have conversations about the cost of the improvements to the street with the city,” he said.

Board President Eric Trusty summarized partnership.

The street improvements around the new elementary will include reconstructing the surface of the street, adding turn lanes, storm sewers and a round-about.

The estimated project cost is $4.3 million with the city accountable for $2.58 million and BPS responsible for $1.72 million.

The City will provide all of the upfront funding for the project with the school repaying the loan over 20 years with no interest.

Beatrice Public Schools will receive credits for water infrastructure, building permits, property of four building sites, and profits from future sale of property.

Any grants received by the city could lower the cost.

Trusty said he would echo Mr. Alexander’s comments.

“This is a good partnership with the city,” he said. “We’ve had some productive meetings.”

The Beatrice City Council approved the partnership at May 1 meeting.

Board member Eric Book said he felt it was a very fair deal.

“It’s very fair on both sides and BPS and the City can take a step in the right direction,” he said. “The mayor said “We’re doing it right the first time” and I agree. I’m very excited.”

The city is not issuing any new bonds or tax increases to fund project.