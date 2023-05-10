The BPS Board of Education approved salary increases this week for staff totaling $768,204 for the next school year.

Certified staff negotiated a 3.74% increase totaling $500,751. Classified staff earn an increase of 5.16% for a total of $199,672. Other contracted employee’s salaries are increasing 3.73% with a total of $10,005. Administrative salaries increase at 4.13% totaling $57,776.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said they were trying to get everyone to a midpoint.

“We compared staff salaries in surrounding schools,” he said. “The average increase for classified staff during the past five years has been 2.83% and this proposal is a total of 5.16%. It’s the largest increase for classified staff in the five years since I’ve been here.”

Alexander said the goal was to reward the staff, as well as meet strategic plan goal of recruiting, hiring and retaining quality staff.

“This is also an attempt to get to the $15 minimum wage before we get there,” he said.

The previous schedule had not been revised since 1991.

Alexander said there was an additional benefit for classified staff.

“We don’t have a whole lot of benefits for them, but wanted to try to provide an incentive,” he said.

Paraprofessional at Stoddard Elementary Stephanie Belt spoke during citizen’s requests and comment portion of the meeting.

Belt said she was concerned about paid days off that were a part of the offer.

“If I’m understanding, we have one additional day of pay if we meet the requirement of less than five days of absence in 90 day period,” she said. “Most of the paraprofessionals are parents of multiple children. I have four and one that has special have a child that is enrolled in special needs program at Paddock. Kids like her require several doctor’s appointments.

“I don’t feel like this is much of a benefit to us. What are you offering above and beyond? I’m just trying to understand.”

Board member Janet Byars said certified staff have a similar and comparable benefit package.

“They have five days off paid time off and six days of sick time,” she said. “To me it’s very comparable.”

Board President Eric Trusty said the local market needed to be considered also.

“I think this helps,” he said. “As a board we need to continue to look at this year in and year out.”