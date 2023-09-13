The Beatrice Public Schools proposed budget was presented on Monday at the regularly scheduled Board of Education Meeting by Superintendent Jason Alexander.

The factors influencing the total state aid received were reviewed at the beginning of the budget hearing.

“There are a lot of complexities intertwined in the TEEOSA computation," he said. "Basically, it comes down to a school's needs, minus the resources, equals your state aid.

“Because we are an equalized school district, we still receive equalization aid. This year the legislature gave Foundation aid which is a $1,500 per student payment to schools that do not receive state aid, but BPS receives state aid, so the foundation aid is not particularly helpful to Beatrice. The Special Education reimbursement will benefit us, but we only see $5,626 in additional equalization aid.”

He reviewed the projected increases in expenses during the next year.

“We know we will see budget increases in wages of $770,000,” he said. “This is 85-90% of our budget. We are trying to compete with other businesses in town and the surrounding area like everyone else.”

Some of the other expenses projected in the next year:

● Additional bus routes - $16,000

● Field turf - $600,000

● Textbooks updates - $500,000

There is an expected $2,034,000 in increases for 2023-24 budget process.

With the state’s implementation of LB243, the maximum the school could ask in tax request was set at $16,961,684 if the full six percent was accessed.

“What I’m asking the board to approve in the proposed budget will be $15,959,999 general and building fund tax request. That’s roughly 2.79% more than the minimum request.”

The budget remains balanced with revenue and expenditures at $33,177,327.

County property valuations total $1,560,643,346. Alexander noted that property valuations went up about 13%, however, there will be a three percent reduction in the tax rate by the school.

The general and building fund tax levy has been $1.05 for the past several years, and the proposed general and building fund tax levy will be $1.02.

“What’s important to understand is that the school does not control property valuations.”

The general fund request is at $13,784,848 which is a three percent reduction in tax rate. The building fund request is $2,175,151 and the same percent as last year.

The total tax request is $16,313,534 which means the levy request is at $1.045308.

“That’s a three-cent reduction in overall tax rate,” he said.

Alexander said BPS would be attending the joint tax meeting on September 18. The special budget hearing and tax meeting would include a full in-depth presentation that will be held on September 19 at 5:30 p.m. The Committee of the Whole meeting will be held September 28 at 6:00.