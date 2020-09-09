BPS board hopefuls take part in forum

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night for those vying for a seat on the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education.
There are five candidates competing for three positions on the board in the November election.
Three of the candidates took part in Tuesday’s forum: incumbent Janet Byars, along with challengers Gene Fiester and Neal Trantham. Incumbent Lisa Pieper and challenger Eric Book did not attend.
Forum moderator Bob Tiemann asked each of the candidates a series of questions. The forums were recorded and posted on the Beatrice Area Chamber’s Facebook page and shared to the Beatrice Daily Sun Facebook page.
Each candidate began by introducing themselves. Trantham noted his 22 years in law enforcement and said he currently has a child in elementary, middle school and high school within the district. He also noted that he values tax dollars and would listen to the community if elected.
Byars is in her eighth year on the school board and is a lifelong resident of Beatrice. Her two children both graduated from Beatrice High School. She noted that it’s important to have strong schools in order to increase economic development in the area.
Fiester said he has four children and one grandchild. He took time in his introduction to thank some of the individual educators who have most helped his children in school while noting the importance of hiring staff that will be compassionate to all students.
While the candidates basically agreed on most general questions, they did differ somewhat on what they perceive to be the biggest challenges facing the district.
Fiester said the school’s budget is the biggest challenge.
“We give $550,000 to a bus system with no seatbelts or air conditioning,” he said. “We have an elementary principal making $40,000 less than the superintendent… we need to reconfigure (the budget).”
Trantham, meanwhile, focused on the need for updated facilities.
“We have outdated facilities that need tender loving care,” he said. “I want to be part of making that decision.”
Byars agreed that the budget presents a challenge for the school district, but explained that majority of the challenge stems from changes in state funding.
“We need to build really good relationships with our legislators,” she said. “We need to continue to work with our legislators.”
The candidates were also asked what skills they possess that would contribute to the school board.
“My ability to talk to a wide variety of people,” Byars said. “I am able to listen to what they say and have the ability to compromise.”
“Through the military and my work experience I have done a lot of work with team building,” Fiester said. “When we have everyone work together we can accomplish much.”
“As a police officer I have had to make life and death decisions on a moment’s notice,” Trantham said. “I’m a parent and have three kids in this district. I have skin in the game … I don’t hold grudges.”
