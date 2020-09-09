BPS board hopefuls take part in forum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night for those vying for a seat on the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education.

There are five candidates competing for three positions on the board in the November election.

Three of the candidates took part in Tuesday’s forum: incumbent Janet Byars, along with challengers Gene Fiester and Neal Trantham. Incumbent Lisa Pieper and challenger Eric Book did not attend.

Forum moderator Bob Tiemann asked each of the candidates a series of questions. The forums were recorded and posted on the Beatrice Area Chamber’s Facebook page and shared to the Beatrice Daily Sun Facebook page.

Each candidate began by introducing themselves. Trantham noted his 22 years in law enforcement and said he currently has a child in elementary, middle school and high school within the district. He also noted that he values tax dollars and would listen to the community if elected.

Byars is in her eighth year on the school board and is a lifelong resident of Beatrice. Her two children both graduated from Beatrice High School. She noted that it’s important to have strong schools in order to increase economic development in the area.