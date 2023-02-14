The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2023-2024 school calendar during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the calendar for the upcoming year is similar to the 2022-2023 calendar.

“We begin the planning by determining the winter break because this drives when the first semester will begin and when the second semester will conclude,” she said. “Our goal is to end the first semester before winter break so students do not have to study for finals over the break.

“Additionally, the calendar still allows for teacher collaboration and problem solving by releasing students early on Wednesdays.”

Nielsen said the time is valuable to help teachers address academic, social-emotional, and behavioral concerns promptly.

“We realize that this provides and inconvenience for parents, but our partnership with the Beatrice Educational Foundation and BLAST After-School program does ease some of the burden," she said.

Board of Education member Janet Byars said before the vote that she has abstained from voting on the calendar for the previous couple of years but would vote no on the 2023-2024 calendar.

“It is the most common complaint I hear from parents,” she said. “Releasing students early on Wednesdays causes problems for parents who work and childcare.”

New teachers will begin their year on Aug. 1 with all staff returning for professional development on Aug. 7. Most students will start classes on August 10. Students will be dismissed on May 23.

The 2023-2024 calendar will be available on the district website or in the Administrative Office at 320 N. Fifth St.

Discussions and planning is happening during Board of Education Committee of the Whole meetings for 2024-2025 with considerations being taken for the one elementary building scheduled to open at the beginning of the school year.