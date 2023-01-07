BPS Board of Education approves GMP for new elementary building

During a recent special Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education meeting, the Gross Maximum Price of the new elementary school building was approved at $40,562,409.

Hausman Construction, Inc. will be serving as the construction manager at-risk for the project.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said that after the GMP has been approved, if anything comes up that needs to be changed, with contingencies, the majority of the risk is transferred to Hausman Construction, Inc.

“At the very beginning it was important for us to consider the process. We had the option of design, bid, and build, construction manager and construction manager at-risk,” he said.

“We have a contractor as good as Hausman that we can rely on and will do a good job. They will do it within the bid maximums that have been presented. We’re confident that they will be the best partner in this project.”

Pinnacle Bank is financing approximately $35 million of the project. Around $5 million of the funds will come from different sources including BPS, insurance and fundraising.

The Beatrice Educational Foundation is expected to introduce a capital campaign in the coming months.

“What is not included in the building project is the additional soft costs. This includes furniture for the elementary and the alternates like bleachers, gym equipment and safety glass film,” he said.

The GMP was decreased in the planning stage as BPS was able to use ESSERS funding for some of the soft costs related to the spread of COVID including kitchen equipment.

“The school has put a plan in place to build an elementary that is safe and secure, and it meets all 21st century health and fire code standards. At the same time, it is equitable which means we have the classroom space now to serve our highest need students. Finally, the building will be more efficient in personnel and energy usage.”

Alexander said a traffic study was completed and there were several recommendations, however there are no mandates in the report.

The majority of the traffic will be alleviated from the city streets. Traffic flow will be more directional and controlled.

“The school has intentionally created cueing spots and one-way drives. In fact, the cueing distance is about 3 times greater than 90% of the elementary buildings in the state of Nebraska.”

There is parking planned at all three of the main entrances to the two-story building. Bus lanes and traffic patterns are being considered.

“The school’s priority has been funding the building portion,” he said. “We had to get to the GMP before we could begin to consider the other components of the project.”

Only one main entrance will be used during the day and is visible by the support staff. Other building entrances and exits will only be used by staff with key cards. The media center, music, art and band will have separate spaces and each grade level will have six classrooms with the exception of the pre-school which will have ten rooms.

Speech therapy, occupational therapy, title services and small group areas will have specific areas. In addition, the kitchen will be able to serve approximately 300 children.

Areas for storage and possible growth are also included in the plan.

“At the end of the day, we recognize the importance of education at all levels. In doing it in a building that offers safety, security, equitability and efficiency is an investment in our community.”

“We’ve been conscientious in planning for the building, and we will continue to work with our partners to encourage development and sustainability.”