The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to increase the revenue authority for the district to six percent.

Superintendent Jason Alexander reviewed the presentation he had previously given at the regular meeting on Aug. 14.

In the previous meeting, Alexander noted that LB 243 looks at revenue created in the general fund and the building fund. The bill creates a third cap on school funding. There are currently two lids in place, the levy lid is $1.05 cap and the spending authority that is certified by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The new bill is a restriction on school district’s access to additional revenue to three percent, however LB 243 allows school boards, depending on the size of the school, to vote for an additional percentage as permitted by law. This is based on the average daily membership. Beatrice Public Schools fits in the six percent additional access.

Alexander said the base growth allowance for the general and the building fund is $15,526,828.

“In the end, if we don’t vote to increase the additional six percent, we essentially have four dollars to grow the budget in the next few years,” he said.

He continued the explanation using the analogy of the floor being the $15,526,828 with the ceiling of the six percent being $16,961,684.

"It allows for a visual," he said.

President Eric Trusty clarified that if the board voted for the six percent, it did not mean that the entire amount needed to be utilized in the budget.

“We don’t need to utilize the entire six percent in the September budget,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that it will change our tax levy.”

Board member Eric Book noted that there would be comments from the public about the new school.

“People are going to say there wasn’t enough for the new school and they are going to use this for the new building.”

Alexander stated that the new school is budgeted for in the next 40 years.

“This is specifically about the general fund,” he said. “Ninety percent of our budget is committed to wages. If we can’t continue to compete, we won’t have people to operate our business.”

During the regular Committee of the Whole meeting of the Board of Education, Alexander reviewed the proposed budget for the upcoming school year.

“Funding comes from three different places. The state level, the federal level and property taxes.”

With several factors to consider in the proposed budget, the board discussed and reviewed formulas and land valuations. The budget will be presented again at the September 11 meeting. A joint public hearing will be held on September 18 and a special hearing will be held with the Board of Education prior to the budget being submitted before September 29.

Of the allowed six percent of revenue authority, the proposed budget utilized an increase of 2.7%.

