The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday evening for the monthly meeting.

Prior to the meeting two separate public hearings were held on policies regarding parental and family engagement in schools and student fees.

During the regular meeting board members briefly reviewed updated policies.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said each of the changes in the policies were discussed in June at the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting.

“After review of the policies during the COW meeting I don’t see any reason to go through them again,” he said. “The red line updates have been done and are ready to go.”

A synopsis was done for the board members outlining changes. The second reading of the policies will happen during the regularly scheduled August 14 meeting.

A copy is also available for any parents or community members to review in the Superintendent’s Office at the Administration Building at 320 N. Fifth Street.

All of the policies have been reviewed, updated, and cross-referenced with legal statute by Perry Law Firm as the legal counsel for BPS.

Board President Eric Trusty clarified the changes were due to the legislature.

“The majority of the changes are due to the recent legislature.”

In other business, handbooks for classified, substitute and certified staff were adopted. Handbooks for the preschool, elementaries, middle school and high school were also approved.